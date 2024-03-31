Bussin’Q 1009 avenue b
Beef Short Ribs
- Dinoritto$42.00
BONE IN DINO SHORT RIB IN A BURRITO TORTILLA, MAC AND CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE, SERVED WITH ONION, PICKLE, BBQ SAUCE
- Stoneritto$45.00
BONE IN SHORT RIB IN A TORTILLA WITH MAC AND CHEESE, WAFFLE FRIES, TOASTED CHEDDAR CHEESE CRUST, BBQ SAUCE, QUESO. SERVED WITH PICO, ONION, BBQ SAUCE
- Hot Cheeto Ritto$45.00Out of stock
bone in beef short rib, queso, bbq sauce, hot cheetos, covered in queso and more hot cheeto dust.
- Single Dino Rib$35.00Out of stock
single bone in dino beef short rib. served with bread bbq onions and pickles
Prime Brisket
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$22.00
martins potato rolls texas toast, mozarella cheese, american cheese, prime brisket, bbq sauce.
- Brisket Mac Burrito$22.00
12 in tortilla stuffed with 1/2 pound of brisket, mac and cheese, bbq sauce, and queso. served with onions, pickles, pico, and bbq sauce
- Brisket Nachos$22.00
Freshly fried tortilla chips, chopped brisket, bbq sauce, queso, jalapenos, pico de gallo.
- Brisket Quesadilla$22.00
12 in tortilla, 1/2 pound prime brisket, bbq sauce served with pickles, onions, bbq sauce, jalapenos
- Brisket Bomb Burger$25.00
- Brisket Sandwich$18.00
1/2 pound of sliced brisket, toasted TX toast, pickles, onions, bbq sauce.
- brisket mac sandwich$25.00
- brisket queso w/ chips$18.00
- half lb brisket$22.00
1/2 pound prime smoked brisket served with bread pickles bbq sauce onions
- loaded brisket tots$26.00
- brisket mac and cheese$22.00
mac and cheese topped with brisket and bbq sauce
- brisket breakfast burrito$26.00
Burgers
- Classic Smashburger$12.00
Martins potato bun, mayo, pickles, smash patty, american cheese
- Wagyu Burger$20.00
- Wagyu G.O.A.T$27.00
snake river farms wagyu, melted goat cheese, bacon, arugula, truffle mayo, fried onion strings
- Hot Cheeto Double$18.00
double smash, american cheese, mayo, pickles, queso, hot cheeto dust
- classic smash double$15.00
- classic smash triple$18.00
- dino ribzilla smash double$48.00
- G.O.A.T. smash$18.00
martins potato roll, smash patty, bacon, melted goat cheese, arugula, mayo